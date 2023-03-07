Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 110,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,770 shares of company stock valued at $771,676 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,363.64%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

