Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.