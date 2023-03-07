Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 898,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of Hulic stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Hulic has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

