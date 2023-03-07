hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.34

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.34 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.24). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 19.65 ($0.24), with a volume of 977,171 shares.

hVIVO Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.