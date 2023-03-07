Insider Buying: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Buys 1,830 Shares of Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) Director Thomas R. Flynn acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,519.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSTR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $369.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CapStar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CapStar Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

