Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Acquires 389 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 389 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $356,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

About Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

