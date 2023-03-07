Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Acquires 389 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell bought 389 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $356,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of GNTY stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Featured Stories
