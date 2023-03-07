Insider Buying: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) EVP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) EVP Mauro Carobene bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $14,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,711.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kaleyra Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

Institutional Trading of Kaleyra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

