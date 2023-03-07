Insider Buying: SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF) Insider Buys 202,820 Shares of Stock

SelfWealth Limited (ASX:SWF – Get Rating) insider Emanuel Datt bought 202,820 shares of SelfWealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$38,535.80 ($25,862.95).

Emanuel Datt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Emanuel Datt bought 532,417 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,159.23 ($67,892.10).

On Thursday, March 2nd, Emanuel Datt purchased 12,867 shares of SelfWealth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,444.73 ($1,640.76).

SelfWealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About SelfWealth

SelfWealth Limited provides online share trading services in Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong. It also supports retail investor community. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Surrey Hills, Australia.

