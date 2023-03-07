Insider Buying: United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United States Steel Trading Down 4.4 %

X stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

