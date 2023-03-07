Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 878 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $684.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.