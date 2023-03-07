Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 878 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $684.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.
A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 171.0% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 749,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 111.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
