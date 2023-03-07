Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Sells 6,784 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $19,130.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.