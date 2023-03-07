Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Sells 6,784 Shares of Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $19,130.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,505.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allbirds Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush downgraded Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allbirds Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.