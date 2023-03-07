Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 2,819 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22.
- On Tuesday, February 7th, Reginald Seeto sold 3,069 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $50,331.60.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42.
CareDx Stock Up 18.7 %
CareDx stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
