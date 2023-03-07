Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $17,954.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,302.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Margaret Chow sold 1,148 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $16,921.52.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Margaret Chow sold 1,147 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $16,058.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.1 %

BASE stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.63. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Couchbase by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Couchbase by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

