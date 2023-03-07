Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $810,847.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at $12,828,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88.

Datadog Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.39. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.