Insider Selling: Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Sells 2,357 Shares of Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $18,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Price Performance

NASDAQ DAVEW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Dave

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

