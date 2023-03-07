Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 548 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $16,400.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

