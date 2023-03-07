Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $243,395.12 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

