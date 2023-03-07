Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 4,535 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Grocery Outlet

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

