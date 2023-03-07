Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 4,535 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GOGet Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $124,531.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.