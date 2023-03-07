Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 3,991 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $109,592.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

