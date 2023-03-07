Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells 1,307 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grocery Outlet

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

