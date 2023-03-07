Insider Selling: ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Director Sells 382 Shares of Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $42,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ICF International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ICF International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ICF International by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in ICF International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the third quarter worth $206,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

