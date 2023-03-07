Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CRO Sells 21,849 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matterport Trading Down 1.0 %

MTTR stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $855.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after buying an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after buying an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matterport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Matterport by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matterport Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

