Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells 26,971 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 433,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,567.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matterport Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

About Matterport

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

