Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) SVP Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About OrthoPediatrics

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.