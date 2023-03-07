Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) SVP Sells 2,554 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.