Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 19,655 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,048.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,052,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,391.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $23,242.74.
Spire Global Stock Performance
SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
Featured Stories
