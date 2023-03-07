Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 19,655 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,048.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,052,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,391.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spire Global alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $23,242.74.

Spire Global Stock Performance

SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.