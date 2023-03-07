Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 22,787 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $23,242.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,004,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,755.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spire Global alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,048.10.

Spire Global Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.