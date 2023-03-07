Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 22,787 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIRGet Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $23,242.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,004,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,755.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,048.10.

Spire Global Stock Down 8.2 %

NYSE SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

