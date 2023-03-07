Insider Selling: Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CFO Sells 22,787 Shares of Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 22,787 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $23,242.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,004,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,755.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 19,655 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,048.10.
Spire Global Stock Down 8.2 %
NYSE SPIR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Spire Global to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
