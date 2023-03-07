Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 427 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $13,467.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Xencor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
