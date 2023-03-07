Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 427 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $13,467.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Xencor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $38.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.