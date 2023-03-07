Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 112,541 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 444.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 109,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. SVB Securities upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

