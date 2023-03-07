InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Barclays cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.51) to GBX 4,200 ($50.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,450.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

