Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Rose J. Hudson Sells 600 Shares

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Rose J. Hudson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $11,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,650.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Investar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Investar by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investar by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Investar by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

