Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 209,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

