Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,504,544. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

