iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51,215.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,181,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,330 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after buying an additional 1,024,096 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth about $16,817,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,580,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 579,063 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

