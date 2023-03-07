iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,738 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Price Performance

EIRL opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

