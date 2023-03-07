James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matterport Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Featured Articles
