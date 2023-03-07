James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $855.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the second quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

