James Sampson Purchases 3,208 Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Rating) insider James Sampson acquired 3,208 shares of Qantas Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.42 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of A$20,595.36 ($13,822.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41,243.75, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

