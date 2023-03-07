Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

