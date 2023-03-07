Jason R. Whitaker Sells 3,008 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

About Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $88,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.