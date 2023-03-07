Jeffery Darby Sells 753 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Trading Down 6.2 %

DORM stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About Dorman Products

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

