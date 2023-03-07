Joseph M. Miller Sells 11,296 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

