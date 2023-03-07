Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Insider Giacomo Dall’aglio Sells 25,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) insider Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,719.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaleyra stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 452.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaleyra by 466.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

