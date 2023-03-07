Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in February

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kenon has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

