Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

