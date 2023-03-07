Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.00. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 478,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

