Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.09) to €16.00 ($17.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

