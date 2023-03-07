Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,252,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 4,413.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of KD opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

