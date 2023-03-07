Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Xerox by 6.6% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.