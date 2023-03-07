Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 64.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 169,063 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2,136.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $71.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

