Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,657 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 50.4% in the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 359,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,141 shares of company stock worth $4,599,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

