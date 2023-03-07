Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

